Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $29,141,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in AutoZone by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,312,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,049.58 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,510.00 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,027.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This represents a 48.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

