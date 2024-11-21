Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 192,932 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,932 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after buying an additional 826,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,975,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,411,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $282.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.60 and a 200-day moving average of $273.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $216.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

