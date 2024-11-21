Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 79,151 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,151 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,583.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

