ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,320,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,418,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $454,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,316,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,696 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 79.1% during the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 221.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $113.43 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.48.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

