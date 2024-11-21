Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.