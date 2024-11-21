Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 4,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 47,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11.

Core Alternative ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Core Alternative ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Alternative ETF

About Core Alternative ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Alternative ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF ( NYSEARCA:CCOR Free Report ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 3.28% of Core Alternative ETF worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

