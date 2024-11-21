Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 4,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 47,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.
Core Alternative ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11.
Core Alternative ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Core Alternative ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Alternative ETF
About Core Alternative ETF
The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Core Alternative ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.