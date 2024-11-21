Cormark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$25.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.11. The stock has a market cap of C$680.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$17.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total transaction of C$52,260.00. Insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $110,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

