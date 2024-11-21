Cormark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total transaction of C$52,260.00. Insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $110,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 64.02% of the company’s stock.
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
