Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive by 84.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Progressive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Progressive by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 88.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.81.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,964,096.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $256.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $263.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

