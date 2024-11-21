Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,137,000 after acquiring an additional 162,223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6,812.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 137.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,237,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,179,000 after acquiring an additional 481,214 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock

AMGN stock opened at $287.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.22. The company has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

Wall Street Analysts

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

