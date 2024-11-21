Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $73,661,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $63,793,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,188.87 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,175.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,098.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

