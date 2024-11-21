Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,059,088 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $147,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

