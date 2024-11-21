Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $360.46 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $224.52 and a 52-week high of $373.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average is $322.31. The company has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

