Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 112,466 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 112,466 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth $343,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 41.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAM opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

