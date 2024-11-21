Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Hugh Humphrey Buys 23,809 Shares of Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Humphrey bought 23,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,070.99 ($13,033.11).
Hugh Humphrey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Hugh Humphrey acquired 19,707 shares of Count stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$13,006.62 ($8,445.86).
Count Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.
Count Announces Dividend
About Count
Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
