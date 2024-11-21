Crane (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 271,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 232,941 shares.The stock last traded at $171.59 and had previously closed at $171.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Crane Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Crane by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Crane by 81.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

