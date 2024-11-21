Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.52. 512,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,245,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,113,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,182,080.12. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,638,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,481,112.50. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,324,817 shares of company stock worth $43,552,936. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

