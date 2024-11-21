Creekside Partners Acquires 87 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creekside Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Creekside Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $162.22 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

