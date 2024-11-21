Creekside Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Creekside Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Creekside Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 329,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 207,137 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 143,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 115,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWW opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

