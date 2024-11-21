Creekside Partners Makes New $210,000 Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Creekside Partners bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $53.30.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

