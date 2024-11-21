Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,706 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $173,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,525.92. This represents a 58.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,550.91. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $144.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

