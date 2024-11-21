Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.67.

CMI stock opened at $360.95 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $220.02 and a 1-year high of $370.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total value of $717,218.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,419.29. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,576 shares of company stock worth $9,033,945. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

