Cypress Capital Group Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $646,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.37.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $167.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.01.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
