Cypress Capital Group Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $646,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.37.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $167.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.