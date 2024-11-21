Cypress Capital Group Has $3.13 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Valero Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 402.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $146.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

