Cypress Capital Group Has $7.18 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,310,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $942,640,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 89,389.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,046,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,312,000 after buying an additional 1,044,962 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,468.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,526,120,000 after acquiring an additional 791,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,019.62.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,024.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $718.72 and a 12-month high of $1,068.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $978.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $876.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

