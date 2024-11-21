Cypress Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 74.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Comcast by 58.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 127,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 135,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

