Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $5.68. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 150,932 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $789.61 million, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 85.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

