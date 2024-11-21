Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $252,750.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,091,400.80. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 105.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

