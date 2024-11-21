D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.28 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

