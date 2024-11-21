Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Lowered to Underweight Rating by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.
Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 67.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
