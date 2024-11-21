Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Lowered to Underweight Rating by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 67.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.