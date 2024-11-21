Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UNP opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $238.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

