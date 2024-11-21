Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $342.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

