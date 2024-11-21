Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.