Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

