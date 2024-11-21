Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.65 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.