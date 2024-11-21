Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $403.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $294.34 and a 52 week high of $410.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

