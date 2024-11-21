Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10,606.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.61.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $541.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $544.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

