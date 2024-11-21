David Michael Barrett Sells 45,094 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $121,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,187.10. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14.

On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $160,703.76.

On Monday, September 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,296.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $1,511,494.92.

Expensify Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 178,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 482,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,052 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

