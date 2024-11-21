David Michael Barrett Sells 45,094 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $121,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,187.10. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14.
- On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $160,703.76.
- On Monday, September 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,296.60.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $1,511,494.92.
Shares of Expensify stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.
Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
