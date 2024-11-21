DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Up 2.8 %

DVA stock opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.31 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. DaVita’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. This trade represents a 36.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,161. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

