DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $798,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 571,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,200. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,792 shares of company stock valued at $27,691,708. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $298.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.12 and a twelve month high of $309.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.47 and its 200-day moving average is $265.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

