DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 777.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 303,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 269,276 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $360.46 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $224.52 and a 12-month high of $373.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average is $322.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

