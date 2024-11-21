Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $133.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.