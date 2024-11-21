dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.95 and last traded at C$9.12. Approximately 40,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 193,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Up 1.7 %

dentalcorp Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.