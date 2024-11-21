Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $415.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $416.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.46. 3,532,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.41. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $260.09 and a fifty-two week high of $408.53. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 177.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

