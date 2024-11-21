Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading 3.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.32 and last traded at $125.04. 195,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 655,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.44.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

