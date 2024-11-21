Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading 3.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.32 and last traded at $125.04. 195,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 655,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.44.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Biotech’s Bull Run Over? Examining Election Impacts
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Dividend Growth Meets Chips: Top 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.