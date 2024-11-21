Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.20 and last traded at $149.97. Approximately 388,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,327,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.61.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

