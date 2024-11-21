Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.66, but opened at $46.13. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 3,345,167 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $68,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.