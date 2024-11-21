Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider William Jacob Savage Sells 9,158 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $546,183.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,754.20. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.60. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after buying an additional 83,731 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,090,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 357,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 353,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

