Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.0 million-$360.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.9 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.990-4.140 EPS.

NYSE:DLB opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. This trade represents a 25.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

