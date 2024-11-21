Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $29,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after acquiring an additional 867,054 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $46,576,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

