Dollarama Q3 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.09.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$143.91 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$89.93 and a 12-month high of C$152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$141.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.43.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.59%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

